Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $18.17 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

