Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $5,301,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $69.42 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

