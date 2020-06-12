Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.24.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

