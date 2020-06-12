Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Coherent worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

