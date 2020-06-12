Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

