Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

