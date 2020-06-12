Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MultiCell Technologies’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MultiCell Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEDS. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. MultiCell Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 201.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 44,066 Shares of Slack
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 44,066 Shares of Slack
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 111,118 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 111,118 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,399 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,399 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 224,674 Shares of A10 Networks Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 224,674 Shares of A10 Networks Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report