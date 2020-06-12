Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MultiCell Technologies’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MultiCell Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEDS. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. MultiCell Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 201.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

