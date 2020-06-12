BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 13,513 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 212.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

