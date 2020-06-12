BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock opened at $218.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

