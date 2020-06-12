Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

