BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,034 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 127.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

