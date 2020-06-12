BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 690,524 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of Tronox worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 100.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.