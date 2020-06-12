BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 102,880 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 685.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.31% of Hanger worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,118 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,833 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HNGR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Hanger Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

