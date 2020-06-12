BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 287.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.38% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

