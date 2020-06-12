BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Schneider National worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schneider National by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.19 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

