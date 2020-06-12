BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.86 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 155,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

