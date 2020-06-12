BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after acquiring an additional 823,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,857,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

