Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 607.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.58 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.