Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,449 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

