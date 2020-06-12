Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,002 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 214.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2,109.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

