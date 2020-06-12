Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amc Networks worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $28.33 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

