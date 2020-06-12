Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 18,258 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 155.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.