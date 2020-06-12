Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 246.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 453,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $8,625,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 160.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPH stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $884.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

