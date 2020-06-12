Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

