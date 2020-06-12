Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,316 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,816,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,566,000 after purchasing an additional 497,711 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.