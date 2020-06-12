Brokers Issue Forecasts for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

BBCP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.73 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

