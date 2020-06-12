Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NYSE FLS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.80. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.