Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

AKR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

