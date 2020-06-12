Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $205,314,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $101,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $35,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after buying an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

NYSE:CCK opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

