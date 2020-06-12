Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $305.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

