Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,039 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,039 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HD Supply worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDS opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

