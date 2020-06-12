Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of TTM Technologies worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $101,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

