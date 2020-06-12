Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 483,206 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

