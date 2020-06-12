Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,500 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

