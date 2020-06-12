BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 219,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its position in BorgWarner by 43.0% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 81,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

