Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.