Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SENS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.99.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.24.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Senseonics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $9,019,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

