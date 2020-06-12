Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TransUnion’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.24 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 38.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 96.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 264.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

