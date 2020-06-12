Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $71.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.