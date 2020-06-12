Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,357 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.70 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

