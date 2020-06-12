Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,241 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

