Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,334 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Koppers worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 227.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.