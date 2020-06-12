Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BRF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $6,018,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRF by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 362,369 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.57 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

