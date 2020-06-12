Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164,679 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 931,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 471,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

