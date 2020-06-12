Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $169,000 Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

