Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

