Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of AL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

