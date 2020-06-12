US Bancorp DE Buys 9,776 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,950 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

