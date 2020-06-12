Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,344 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

