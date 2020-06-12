US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,220 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in II-VI were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,066,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,918,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in II-VI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 797,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after acquiring an additional 674,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.07.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

